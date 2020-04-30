2,500 mourners jam a Hasidic funeral, creating a crisis for de Blasio

The local police precinct did not stand in their way, a testament to the Hasidic community’s influence in the Williamsburg neighbourhood. By 3:30 pm, police officers began erecting barricades, expecting a small number of mourners to show up. Loudspeakers were put up to help mourners hear while keeping their distance.

But by 7:30 pm, an estimated 2,500 ultra-Orthodox Jewish men had arrived to mourn Rabbi Chaim Mertz, packing together shoulder-to-shoulder on the street and on the steps of brownstones, clearly violating social distancing guidelines and turning the funeral into one of the most fraught events of the virus crisis for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Police began to disperse the mourners, some of whom were not wearing masks. Word of the gathering soon reached City Hall, where the mayor decided to go to Brooklyn to oversee the dispersal himself.

After the crowd had been broken up, de Blasio lashed out on Twitter at “the Jewish community, and all communities,” saying he had instructed the Police Department “to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups.”

De Blasio spent much of Wednesday on the defensive over his handling of the funeral and his use of the phrase “Jewish community” in his public criticism of the mourners. But the episode also underscored the challenges that officials have faced in addressing the flouting of social distancing rules in insular and close-knit Hasidic neighbourhoods around the New York region.

People in these neighbourhoods have long voiced distrust of state and local authorities, even as they have been able to band together to exert political power. Hasidic Jews have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, which has killed hundreds in their community, including influential religious leaders.

The challenge of monitoring gatherings may become even more daunting as the weather gets warmer and more New Yorkers are tempted to leave their homes for the first time in weeks, taking long walks or meeting in parks — even as the pandemic appears to have no clear end in sight.

On Wednesday, de Blasio defended his remarks at a news conference and said he “spoke last night out of passion.”

“People’s lives were in danger before my eyes and I was not going to tolerate it,” he told reporters. “I regret if the way I said it in any way gave people a feeling of being treated the wrong way, that was not my intention. It was said with love, but it was tough love, it was anger and frustration.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, said the mayor’s remarks were unfair to the more than 1 million Jewish people who live in New York City. “The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews,” he wrote on Twitter. “This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever.”

Jacob Mertz, a spokesman for the rabbi’s synagogue, Kahal Tolath Yakov, said in a statement that it had tried to organize the funeral to stay within social distancing guidelines but “unfortunately, this didn’t pan out, and NYPD had to disperse the crowds.”

“We came up with a plan to have many streets closed, so that mourners can participate and walk the coffin while following the social distancing rules and wearing masks,” Mertz said in a statement. “New Yorkers walk the streets daily, thus, a funeral — we thought — shouldn’t be different, as long the rules are followed.”

De Blasio has long-standing ties to the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, which supported him as he rose through the political ranks from the City Council, then as public advocate and as mayor.

When de Blasio needed donations to his flailing presidential campaign to qualify for the democratic debates, he turned to Orthodox donors.

But the mayor has run into frequent political headaches related to public health issues in the ultra-Orthodox community, including the measles outbreak and his policy on a circumcision ritual, metzitzah b’peh, that led to multiple children becoming infected with herpes.

Rather than restrict the practice, the mayor instructed parents to ask the mohel performing the rite whether he was infected with herpes.

“The mayor has boxed himself into a corner with the Orthodox community to the point that he has had trouble when it comes to policing necessary regulations that are designed to prevent the spread of communicable diseases,” said Menashe Shapiro, a political consultant and founder of Shapiro Consulting Group. “Whether it’s measles, coronavirus or the bris fiasco, he has demonstrated a tremendous weak spot with this community.”

Most of the Orthodox Jewish leaders who have died during the pandemic have not had big crowds at their funerals, and religious leaders say those who violate stay-at-home guidelines represent a small portion of their community.

Jewish leaders and groups reacted with outrage to de Blasio’s remarks about the funeral, which took place on the same day as a military flyover by pilots from the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds, drawing throngs of New Yorkers to watch from parks and sidewalks.

Shia Katz, who attended the funeral, said loudspeakers and Police Department barricades were set up to help control the crowd, which was mostly composed of young men because many older people stayed home out of fear of the virus.

Katz said that the speakers were not turned on, however, causing the people already assembled on the street to crowd closer together. The gathering quickly turned into “chaos,” he said.

“They’re not bad people, they’re lost people,” Katz said. He said gathering to mourn was “just as important as the fighter jets in the sky.”

At the news conference on Wednesday, de Blasio said that mourners had to realise they were risking the health, and possibly even the lives, of those around them.

“We have to understand what it means to hold a large gathering in New York City today,” he said. “It means unfortunately that people who go to that gathering, some will be sick with this disease. That’s just a fact. We know this. Some will spread the disease to others. People as a result will die.”

At the same news conference, Dermot F. Shea, the New York City police commissioner, said the Police Department had dispatched officers to monitor the funeral on Tuesday alongside members of the neighbourhood Hasidic safety patrol, known as shomrim.

The department had thought it was “unlikely” a large crowd would gather. A senior law enforcement official said Wednesday that no more than 100 mourners had been expected.

“We didn’t know it would be this size gathering,” the official said. “Obviously this took us aback.”

The virus has strained the Police Department, which has seen nearly 20% of its uniformed ranks sidelined by the pandemic. Thirty-seven officers and civilian members of the department have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Twelve summonses were issued at the funeral for failure to disperse, out of 146 summonses that have been issued citywide for similar violations of social distancing. Shea said Wednesday that the department was “beyond, at this point, asking people to comply” with public health guidelines.

When people gather in large groups, he said, they are “putting members of my department at risk.”

That concern was shared by others, like Yvonne Moore, a home health aide who encountered the funeral during her commute home to Canarsie on Tuesday night. She wove her way through the crowd in a mask and gloves, which she said many of the mourners around her did not have.

When she got home, she said, she struggled to reconcile the idea of mourning a loss in a way that risked exposing others to the same kind of death. She said she had never seen such a large crowd in more than a decade working in South Williamsburg.

“I’ve seen weddings, I’ve seen funerals, this took the cake,” she said. “I was saying, ‘Oh my God,’ it was so crowded.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company