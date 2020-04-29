Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with cancer
Irrfan Khan, an Indian filmstar who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and featured in several Hollywood films such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake", died on Wednesday.
Khan's death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor in a brief statement.
Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema, following earlier crossover pioneers like Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri.
My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
