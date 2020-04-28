National Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury dies

Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, a relative of Prof Jamilur and dean of Dhaka University’s business studies faculty, said he suffered a “massive heart attack” in his sleep at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi around 2am on Tuesday.



“Everything was lost when we took him to the Square Hospital around 4am,” Prof Shibli said.



He also said Prof Jamilur would be buried at Banani Graveyard but the family were yet to decide on the time.



The founding vice-chancellor of BRAC University, Prof Jamilur was working as the VC of the University of Asia Pacific.



Prof Jamilur, a civil engineer who graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, is a former adviser to the caretaker government.



He was awarded Ekushey Padak by the government in the science and technology category in 2017. The government appointed him National Professor in 2018.