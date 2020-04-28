National Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2020 07:14 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 07:14 AM BdST
National Professor Dr Jamilur Reza Choudhury has died of heart attack, a relative has confirmed. He was 77.
Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, a relative of Prof Jamilur and dean of Dhaka University’s business studies faculty, said he suffered a “massive heart attack” in his sleep at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi around 2am on Tuesday.
“Everything was lost when we took him to the Square Hospital around 4am,” Prof Shibli said.
He also said Prof Jamilur would be buried at Banani Graveyard but the family were yet to decide on the time.
The founding vice-chancellor of BRAC University, Prof Jamilur was working as the VC of the University of Asia Pacific.
Prof Jamilur, a civil engineer who graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, is a former adviser to the caretaker government.
He was awarded Ekushey Padak by the government in the science and technology category in 2017. The government appointed him National Professor in 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Michelle Obama’s memoir ‘Becoming’ will be a Netflix documentary
- We need herd immunity from Trump and the coronavirus
- South Korea confident that rumours of Kim Jong Un illness are wrong
- Fighting coronavirus means I haven’t seen my kids for a month
- Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
- Guerrilla golfers sneak onto greens closed by pandemic
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
- Shopping behaviour: Japanese mayor's social distancing remarks upset women
- Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un
- For Indian diaspora, panic and anger over Trump’s immigration plans
Most Read
- Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Family in despair after Bangladeshi man dies from COVID-19 in Scotland
- Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Don't worry about interest payment, Hasina tells business community
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to May 7 as virus cases surge
- US CDC adds new symptoms to its list of possible COVID-19 signs
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque