Home > People

Michelle Obama’s memoir ‘Becoming’ will be a Netflix documentary

>> Nancy Coleman, The New York Times

Published: 28 Apr 2020 02:29 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 02:29 AM BdST

Michelle Obama has worn a number of hats over the past several years: first lady, film producer, best-selling author. She now adds a new title to her résumé: Netflix documentary star.
Related Stories

“Becoming,” a film based on her 2018 memoir of the same title, will be released on the streaming site May 6. The documentary provides a “rare and up-close look at her life” as the former first lady transitions back to a life outside the White House, Netflix announced Monday.

Nadia Hallgren, a documentary cinematographer from the Bronx, New York, followed Obama through her 34-city book tour after “Becoming” was published. In the memoir, Obama writes of her childhood and upbringing, her marriage and family, and her time in the White House. The book topped the nonfiction bestseller lists when it was released in 2018 — not just in America, but around the world.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” she wrote in a statement. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future.”

Capturing an intimate portrait of Obama was a challenge, Hallgren added in a statement: “For security reasons alone, she’s flanked by Secret Service everywhere she goes. She moves quickly and I had to learn to move with her.”

Michelle and Barack Obama have already found some success with Netflix. Their production company, Higher Ground Productions — which is also behind “Becoming” — struck a multiyear deal with the streaming service in 2018 to create films and television shows. One of their first projects, “American Factory,” won this year’s Oscar for best documentary. Another recent documentary, “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” was released on the platform last month to positive reviews.

c.2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump speaks with Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official, during a daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, April 23, 2020. The New York Times

We need herd immunity from Trump and the coronavirus

President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019. The New York Times

S Korea confident that rumours of Kim's illness are wrong

A health care worker picks up food which was delivered to Mount Sinai Hospital as the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to grow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 17, 2020. Reuters

‘I haven’t seen my kids for a month’

People walk up and down Huntington City Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Huntington Beach, California, US, April 25, 2020. REUTERS

Back to the beach

A sign at the Boca Delray Golf and Country Club, closed during the coronavirus pandemic in Delray Beach, Fla, April 16, 2020. The New York Times

Golfers sneak onto greens closed by pandemic

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020. KCNA

China sent medical experts to advise on Kim Jong Un

Mayor of Osaka and leader of the Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) Ichiro Matsui attends a debate session with other party leaders ahead of July 21 upper house election at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2019. REUTERS

Japanese mayor's social distancing remarks upset women

US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 23, 2020. REUTERS

Trump thinks report was incorrect on Kim’s illness

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.