‘Apologise’, son of Bangladesh-born doctor who died from COVID-19 tells UK health secretary

  News Desk,   bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Apr 2020 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 10:04 PM BdST

The son of a UK-Bangladeshi doctor who died of coronavirus has confronted Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock to apologise for mistakes in the UK government’s response, reports The Guardian.

Intisar Chowdhury, son of Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a consultant urologist at Homerton hospital in east London, called on Hancock asking whether he regrets not taking his father’s concerns over protecting gear seriously enough.

Dr Mabud, 53, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure every NHS worker was protected in a direct plea on Facebook last month shortly after being taken ill with COVID-19. He died some days later.

His 18-year-old son confronted Hancock on the Nick Ferrari radio show on LBC on Tuesday, according to the report.

Intisar earlier called on the government to apologise to the families of healthcare workers who have died.

He asked why his father’s letter to Johnson was ignored.

“When he was unwell he wrote an open letter to the prime minister appealing for more PPE for NHS frontline workers, it was a request that was ignored, two weeks later he passed away and since then over 100 NHS and social care workers have passed away from contracting the virus,” he said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Intisar said: “I definitely do want a public apology because I feel like the government response in not only handling the PPE crisis but the whole crisis wasn’t the best.”

Hancock later told LBC that listening to front-line staff would help the government improve, The Guardian reported.

He added that he did not want to "play down" the efforts of those working to get personal protective gear to the front line.

