Shopping behaviour: Japanese mayor's social distancing remarks upset women
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2020 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 01:11 PM BdST
The mayor of the western Japanese city Osaka came under fire on social media on Friday after saying women take longer than men shopping for groceries as he tried to promote social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.
By Friday morning there were nearly 1,500 coronavirus cases in Osaka and the prefecture that surrounds it, making it the second hardest-hit after Tokyo, national broadcaster NHK said.
Mayor Ichiro Matsui has been appealing to people to take steps to reduce the risk of virus infections, but his remarks over gender shopping behaviour stirred controversy.
"When a woman goes... it will take time," Matsui said when asked by a male reporter about possibly reducing shoppers' entry to supermarkets to lower the risk of coronavirus infections.
"If it was you, if you were told to get this or that, then you would go directly... and go home," he said. "It's also fine for men to go shopping while avoiding contact."
Matsui, who also said married couples should avoid going shopping together, drew criticism on Japanese Twitter over his remarks, with users saying they were sexist.
"Japan is a country where these words come calmly out of a mayor's mouth. Deplorable," said one user on Friday.
Another user said the remark showed politicians don't think enough about what parenting, household work and nursing involve.
"When I hear remarks like this... I feel the need for people with diverse backgrounds to participate in politics," the user said.
Matsui actually got things the wrong way around, another user said, saying women needed less time than men when going out shopping.
"Women are deciding more quickly when shopping," the user said, adding he took longer to find the right aisles for items he needed.
Matsui on Thursday also said people should limit how often the go to the supermarket to shop, suggesting people born in months with an even number should only go on even dates, and those with uneven numbered months should go on uneven dates.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un
- For Indian diaspora, panic and anger over Trump’s immigration plans
- Former cabinet secretary and PSC chairman Saadat Husain dies at 73
- Teen activist Thunberg joins Earth Day climate rallying calls
- North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages
- Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94
- North Korea's Kim getting treatment after cardiovascular procedure
- British veteran 'Captain Tom' to be honoured at opening of coronavirus hospital
- Bill Gates, at odds with Trump on virus, becomes a right-wing target
- 'The sun will shine again.’ Captain Tom, 99, raises millions and the spirits of a nation
Most Read
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Bangladesh to allow factories to reopen gradually, extends lockdown to May 5
- Gilead's drug remdesivir flops in first trial in coronavirus treatment: FT
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Four of a family found dead with throats slit in Gazipur
- Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Banking hours extended to 2pm amid coronavirus shutdown
- UK team starts human trials as European firms step up COVID-19 vaccines work