UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

A woman wearing a protective face mask is seen outside St Thomas' Hospital in London after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms after testing positive for the virus. London, Britain, April 6, 2020. Reuters

Downing Street had said he was in good spirits and still in charge, though at about 1800 GMT he was moved to an intensive care unit - where the most serious cases are treated - at St Thomas' hospital, across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament in central London.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," a spokesman for his office said.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary," Downing Street said. "The PM remains conscious at this time."

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds in support of the NHS during Clap for our Carers, outside 11 Downing Street in London, Britain April 2, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

Downing Street said he had been moved to the intensive care unit as "a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery".

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus on March 26.

His spokesman had earlier urged caution about media reports that Johnson was receiving oxygen treatment, but refused to answer directly after being asked whether he had pneumonia.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting on the coronavirus remotely from Number 11 Downing Street, since self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

The Times newspaper and ITV correspondent Robert Peston said Johnson had received oxygen.

Raab, 46, chaired the government's emergency COVID-19 meeting on Monday.