Home > People

Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus

  New York Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 02:42 AM BdST

Kamal Ahmed, the president of Bangladesh Society, the largest social organization of expatriate nationals of the country in New York, the US, has died from coronavirus infection.

The 66-year-old breathed his last at the Elmhurst Hospital Center near Jackson Heights at 4:30am local time on Sunday.

The Society’s Senior Vice-President Abdur Rahim Hawlder confirmed the news of Kamal’s death to bdnews24.com citing the hospital authorities.

Hailing from Lauta village of Beanibazar in Sylhet, Kamal is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, five brothers and five sisters.

He was admitted to the hospital after failing severely ill on Mar 31.

The Society’s Secretary Ruhul Amin Siddique said preparations were under way for Kamal’s burial at their family graveyard in Long Island.

Kamal had also worked as president of the Jalalabad Association in New York.

At least 73 Bangladeshis, including around 12 women, have died from COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, in New York and adjacent areas.

Some 250 other expatriate Bangladeshis have been put under intensive care in different hospitals after being diagnosed with the disease.

They include M Aziz, chairman of the Bangladesh Society’s board of trustees, and Bakir Azad, a member of its executive committee.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds after the match. Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020. Reuters

Johnson's pregnant fiancee had COVID-19 symptoms

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with the hospital's chief physician Denis Protsenko during a visit to the hospital for patients, infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin/File Photo via REUTERS

Doctor who met Putin has coronavirus

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

US won’t pay for Prince Harry’s security: Trump

Romi Cohn, born Avraham Hakohen Cohn, performs a circumcision at Congregation Ahaba Ve Ahva in Brooklyn, in 2014. The New York Times

Man who saved 56 Jewish families dies from coronavirus

Tom Hanks returns to LA after quarantine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain March 19, 2020. REUTERS

Johnson's message to UK after testing positive for coronavirus

Christine Levinson (R), wife of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, watches as her son Daniel Levinson displays a web print of his father's picture to journalists while attending a news conference at Switzerland's embassy in Tehran December 22, 2007. REUTERS

Ex-FBI agent believed dead in Iran custody: familly

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.