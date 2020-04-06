Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus

The 66-year-old breathed his last at the Elmhurst Hospital Center near Jackson Heights at 4:30am local time on Sunday.

The Society’s Senior Vice-President Abdur Rahim Hawlder confirmed the news of Kamal’s death to bdnews24.com citing the hospital authorities.

Hailing from Lauta village of Beanibazar in Sylhet, Kamal is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, five brothers and five sisters.

He was admitted to the hospital after failing severely ill on Mar 31.

The Society’s Secretary Ruhul Amin Siddique said preparations were under way for Kamal’s burial at their family graveyard in Long Island.

Kamal had also worked as president of the Jalalabad Association in New York.

At least 73 Bangladeshis, including around 12 women, have died from COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, in New York and adjacent areas.

Some 250 other expatriate Bangladeshis have been put under intensive care in different hospitals after being diagnosed with the disease.

They include M Aziz, chairman of the Bangladesh Society’s board of trustees, and Bakir Azad, a member of its executive committee.