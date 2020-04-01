Home > People

Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

  >> 

Published: 01 Apr 2020 03:26 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 03:29 AM BdST

Previous Next
A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital last week said on Tuesday he had himself been diagnosed with the virus.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko.

Neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.

Protsenko, writing on Facebook said: "Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I've isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I've developed this month is doing its job."

The Kremlin said that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that "everything is okay," the RIA news agency reported.

It has previously said that Putin is being protected from viruses and other illnesses "around the clock".

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Denis Protsenko, chief physician of a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the hospital, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin/File Photo via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Denis Protsenko, chief physician of a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the hospital, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin/File Photo via REUTERS

Putin donned a hazmat suit and a respirator during his visit to the hospital last week when dropping in on patients. But he did not have his protective gear on during a meeting with Protsenko, with whom he was photographed shaking hands.

The Kremlin reported a coronavirus case in Putin's administration on Friday, but said the person in question had not come into contact with the president and that all measures were being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday granted the government powers to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, and approved penalties for violations of lockdown rules including, in extreme cases, jail terms of up to seven years.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

US won’t pay for Prince Harry’s security: Trump

Romi Cohn, born Avraham Hakohen Cohn, performs a circumcision at Congregation Ahaba Ve Ahva in Brooklyn, in 2014. The New York Times

Man who saved 56 Jewish families dies from coronavirus

Tom Hanks returns to LA after quarantine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain March 19, 2020. REUTERS

Johnson's message to UK after testing positive for coronavirus

Christine Levinson (R), wife of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, watches as her son Daniel Levinson displays a web print of his father's picture to journalists while attending a news conference at Switzerland's embassy in Tehran December 22, 2007. REUTERS

Ex-FBI agent believed dead in Iran custody: familly

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a media statement on the spread of coronavirus at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020. Reuters

Merkel goes into quarantine

Hasina wants ‘no extra measurers’ for herself

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.