Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Published: 01 Apr 2020 03:26 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 03:29 AM BdST
A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital last week said on Tuesday he had himself been diagnosed with the virus.
Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko.
Neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.
Protsenko, writing on Facebook said: "Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I've isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I've developed this month is doing its job."
The Kremlin said that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that "everything is okay," the RIA news agency reported.
It has previously said that Putin is being protected from viruses and other illnesses "around the clock".
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Denis Protsenko, chief physician of a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the hospital, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin/File Photo via REUTERS
The Kremlin reported a coronavirus case in Putin's administration on Friday, but said the person in question had not come into contact with the president and that all measures were being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Russian lawmakers on Tuesday granted the government powers to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, and approved penalties for violations of lockdown rules including, in extreme cases, jail terms of up to seven years.

