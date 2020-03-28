Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2020 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 12:14 PM BdST
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story" actor and Wilson were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city.
Celebrity website TMZ said the photographs were taken shortly after the pair landed at a small Los Angeles area airport. The New York Post's Page Six column said Hanks was seen touching the tarmac and dancing after getting off a private jet.
Representatives for Hanks, 63, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Hanks, a double Oscar winner and one of America's most beloved stars, and Wilson were the first big celebrities to announce they had tested positive for the disease, which has become a global epidemic with more than 27,000 deaths worldwide.
They were treated in hospital in Australia and isolated themselves for a further period after leaving.
Hanks' last posting on his Twitter account on Sunday said it had been two weeks since their first symptoms and that they were feeling better.
Hanks was in Australia working on a movie about Elvis Presley when he announced on March 11 that he and Wilson had tested positive for the disease. Filming has since been shut down on the movie, and on hundreds of other film and television productions worldwide.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Johnson's message to UK after testing positive for coronavirus
- Former FBI agent Levinson believed to have died in Iran custody, family says
- Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison
- Germany's Merkel goes into quarantine after contact with infected doctor
- Hasina wants ‘no extra measurers’ to protect herself from coronavirus, aide says
- Hasina recites poem by Rehana on father Sheikh Mujib
- Four babies born on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary named Mujib, Renu
- Bhutan PM Tshering greets Hasina on Bangabandhu birth centenary
- Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board
- New Zealand attack survivor: slain wife drives with me on road to forgiveness
Most Read
- Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh
- Man dies after week of fever and cough, sample sent to IEDCR
- Bangladesh Islamic leaders call for limited prayer time in mosques
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- BKMEA instructs members to shut factories amid surging virus cases