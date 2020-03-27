Home > People

PM Johnson's message to UK after testing positive for coronavirus

  >>  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Mar 2020 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 06:24 PM BdST

British Prime Minister said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating at his Downing Street home.

Here is full text of a video message he posted on Twitter:

"Hi Folks

"I want to bring you up to speed on something that’s happening today which is that I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say - a temperature and a persistent cough.

"And, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive.

"So I am working from home. I’m self-isolating. And that’s entirely the right thing to do.

"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

"And I want to thank everybody who’s involved, I want to thank, above all, our amazing NHS staff. It was very moving last night to join in that national clap for the NHS.

"But it’s not just the NHS, it’s our police, our social care workers, teachers, everybody who works in schools, DWP staff.

"An amazing national effort by the public services. But also by every member of the British public who’s volunteering, an incredible response – 600,000 people have volunteered to take part in a great national effort to protect people from the consequences of coronavirus - I want to thank you.

"I want to thank everybody who’s working to keep our country going through this epidemic. And we will get through it.

"And the way we’re going to get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you’ll have heard so much about.

"And the more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic and the faster we’ll bounce back.

"So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home, to stop the spread of the virus from household to household.

"That’s the way we’re going to win, we’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it together.

"Stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Christine Levinson (R), wife of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, watches as her son Daniel Levinson displays a web print of his father's picture to journalists while attending a news conference at Switzerland's embassy in Tehran December 22, 2007. REUTERS

Ex-FBI agent believed dead in Iran custody: familly

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a media statement on the spread of coronavirus at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020. Reuters

Merkel goes into quarantine

Hasina wants ‘no extra measurers’ for herself

Hasina recites poem by Rehana on Bangabandhu

4 babies named Mujib, Renu

Bhutan PM greets Hasina

FILE PHOTO: Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2019. Reuters

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.