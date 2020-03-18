Hasina recites poem by Rehana on father Sheikh Mujib
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2020 02:16 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 02:16 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recited a poem by her sister Sheikh Rehana on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary.
The daughters of Bangabandhu paid tribute to the Father of the Nation along alongside others with the presentation aired on TV during the celebrations of his 100th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
Rehana wrote the poem, “Baba” or “Father”, in 2010. It depicts a daughter wishing his father a happy birthday after losing him.
“Our father is not with us today, but he remains in the hearts of tens of millions of people,” she said.
“He thought about the well-being of the people in every breathe. Such people are rare,” Rehana said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bhutan PM Tshering greets Hasina on Bangabandhu birth centenary
- Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board
- New Zealand attack survivor: slain wife drives with me on road to forgiveness
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus
- Prince Harry and Meghan exit Britain, Stage West
- Hilmi Razzaque dies; Namaz-e-Janaza on Friday, Qulkhwani Sunday
- Former UN Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar dies
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Michael Bloomberg will address coronavirus in prime-time TV ad
- 'Freddie Mercury Close': London street named after Queen singer
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- Govt tightens quarantine requirement for overseas returnees
- 95 Bangladeshis return from Italy, Germany despite Europe travel ban
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Italy’s coronavirus victims face death alone, with funerals postponed
- "All is well." In Italy, triage and lies for virus patients
- 'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown
- To track coronavirus, Israel moves to tap secret trove of cellphone data
- Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth
- Foreigners in Bangladesh can extend visas by three months, says Momen