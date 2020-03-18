Home > People

Hasina recites poem by Rehana on father Sheikh Mujib

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Mar 2020 02:16 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 02:16 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recited a poem by her sister Sheikh Rehana on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary.

The daughters of Bangabandhu paid tribute to the Father of the Nation along alongside others with the presentation aired on TV during the celebrations of his 100th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Rehana wrote the poem, “Baba” or “Father”, in 2010. It depicts a daughter wishing his father a happy birthday after losing him.

The younger daughter of Bangabandhu also sang the theme song of the yearlong celebration – “Tumi Banglar Dhrubatara” – along with other singers and shared her thoughts about Bangabandhu.

“Our father is not with us today, but he remains in the hearts of tens of millions of people,” she said.

“He thought about the well-being of the people in every breathe. Such people are rare,” Rehana said.

