Four babies born on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary named Mujib, Renu
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2020 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 12:34 AM BdST
Four babies – one boy and three girls - born on the 100th birth anniversary of Basngabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Joypurhat have been named ‘Mujib’ and ‘Renu’.
Renu was the nickname of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the wife of the Father of the Nation.
Saudagar Shahana Parvin, the resident physician of the centre, said the parents of the children decided to name them after Bangabandhu and his wife.
The parents of the four children are Farhad Islam and his wife Khadiza Akter from Jitarpur of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila, Jibon Roy and Mamata Roy from Khaas Baguri of Panchbibi, Liton Mia and Pia Akter from Gopinathpur Choumuni of Akkelpur, and Abu Sufian and Kumkum Akter from Jahanpur of Sadar Upazila.
The couples and their relatives said they felt fortunate to have the babies born on the day.
