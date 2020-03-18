Four babies born on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary named Mujib, Renu

Renu was the nickname of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the wife of the Father of the Nation.

The little Mujib, Renus and their mothers were doing well, according to Zobayer Galib, a deputy director at the regional office of the Directorate General of Family Planning in Joypurhat. He supervises the Mother and Child Care Centre where the four children were born.

Saudagar Shahana Parvin, the resident physician of the centre, said the parents of the children decided to name them after Bangabandhu and his wife.

Later, the directorate provided the mothers of the four children and others born in the day with towels, mosquito nets and crests as gift, Parvin said.

The parents of the four children are Farhad Islam and his wife Khadiza Akter from Jitarpur of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila, Jibon Roy and Mamata Roy from Khaas Baguri of Panchbibi, Liton Mia and Pia Akter from Gopinathpur Choumuni of Akkelpur, and Abu Sufian and Kumkum Akter from Jahanpur of Sadar Upazila.

The couples and their relatives said they felt fortunate to have the babies born on the day.