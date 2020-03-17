Bhutan PM Tshering greets Hasina on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 06:04 PM BdST
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has greeted Sheikh Hasina on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
Hasina thanked Tshering when he called the Bangladesh premier on Tuesday afternoon and informed her about celebrating the occasion by lighting 1,000 candles in Bhutan, her office said.
Born on Mar 17, 1920 in Gopalganj’s Tungipara, Bangabandhu eventually led Bangladesh in the long struggle for freedom from Pakistan through a nine-month bloody war in 1971.
The government has declared the year from his 100th birth anniversary as Mujib Barsha as the nation is celebrating the occasion through yearlong programmes.
Many foreign leaders had been scheduled to attend the opening ceremony but the celebrations have been restricted due to a global coronavirus pandemic.
