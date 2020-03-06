Hilmi Razzaque dies; Namaz-e-Janaza on Friday, Qulkhwani Sunday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 03:19 AM BdST
M Faizur Razzaque and Hilmi Razzaque. Photo via Facebook
Hilmi, wife of late former secretary M Faizur Razzaque, breathed her last at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday night, people close to the family told bdnews24.com.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the capital after Juma prayers on Friday.
She will be buried at the Azimpur Graveyard afterwards.
Her Qulkhwani will be held at her residence in Banani after Maghrib prayers on Sunday.
The family have requested her well-wishers to pray for her.
She is survived by two daughters, sons-in-law, and two grandsons.
Her husband Faizur, who had served as energy secretary and Election Commission secretary in the 1990s, died on Jan 15, 2015 after battling cancer.
