Home > People

Former UN Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar dies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Mar 2020 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 12:09 PM BdST

Former UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, a Peruvian diplomat who played a crucial role in ending the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, has died, the United Nations said in a statement on Wednesday.

Perez de Cuellar, whose life spanned a century, served as head of the international body from 1982 to 1991. During his time in office, he played a crucial role in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as well as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador, the United Nations said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshi doctor wants Wuhan access

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, US, Sept 26, 2018. REUTERS

Bloomberg to address coronavirus in TV ad

The unveiled sign to rename a street in Feltham

London street named after Queen singer

Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Feb 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Harvey Weinstein heads to NY jail

No mention of Gandhi in Trump’s Sabarmati note

Actor Angelina Jolie joins in a press briefing as she visits Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb 5, 2018. REUTERS

Jolie applauds Bangladesh

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London, Britain Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Harry, Meghan to give up ‘SussexRoyal’ name

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Harry and Meghan face possible loss of family brand

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.