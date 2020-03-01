Michael Bloomberg will address coronavirus in prime-time TV ad
>>Matt Stevens, The New York Times
Published: 01 Mar 2020 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 03:11 PM BdST
Seeking to draw a direct contrast with President Donald Trump and present himself as the best Democratic alternative, Michael Bloomberg will deliver a 3-minute prerecorded address on the coronavirus outbreak in an ad on network television Sunday night, his campaign announced.
It was not immediately clear how much of Bloomberg’s personal fortune he spent to provide himself with the elevated platform. The ad is set to air around 8:30pm Eastern time Sunday on CBS and NBC, and media executives estimated that it could cost the campaign anywhere from $1.25 million to $3 million, depending on whether the networks charged a premium to accommodate a last-minute purchase.
Ahead of its scheduled airing, the Bloomberg campaign released the video of his remarks Saturday, pitching the ad buy as an “unprecedented candidate address.”
“At times like this, it is the job of the president to reassure the public that he or she is taking all the steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of every citizen,” Bloomberg says in the taped address. “The public wants to know their leader is trained, informed and respected. When a problem arises, they want someone in charge who can marshal facts and expertise to confront the problem.”
As Bloomberg has sought to rebound from his performances in two Democratic debates and build support in the run-up to Super Tuesday, he has increasingly focused his campaign on his experience handling disasters as the mayor of New York, while contrasting himself with Trump and his handling of the Coronavirus outbreak.
In the ad that will air Sunday, Bloomberg does not mention Trump by name. Instead, he cites his own leadership experience rebuilding New York City after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and grappling with public health problems like West Nile virus and swine flu.
“Each crisis is different, but they all require steady leadership, team building and preparation,” he says in the address. “As Americans we have faced many challenges before, and we have overcome them together by looking out for one another — and I am confident that is how we will get through this one as well.”
The deal between NBC and the Bloomberg campaign was completed Friday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who was not authorized to speak about them publicly. The three-minute spot will run during “Little Big Shots,” a variety show featuring child performers hosted by actress Melissa McCarthy.
WARNING:
