Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of family brand
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2020 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 01:56 PM BdST
The British royal family is discussing with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the use of the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada.
The couple agreed last month with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.
"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’ in this context needed to be reviewed," a royal source said.
"Discussions are still ongoing," the source added.
Separately, ITV's royal editor reported that the changes to the couple's status would come into effect from March 31.
Chris Ship said on Twitter they would make public appearances in Britain before the deadline, including at the Royal Albert Hall and at Westminster Abbey in London. He said Meghan would mark International Women's Day on March 8.
From April 1, they would no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace, he said, adding that a decision on use of their "Sussex Royal" label would be announced when they launched a new non-profit organisation.
As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.
Their website is named sussexroyal.com and they applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation for use on books, stationery, clothing such as pyjamas and socks, charity campaigns and the provision of training, sport and social care.
"As part of the process to transition ... planning has been well under way around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course," the royal source said.
Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties, saying there was no other option if he and Meghan were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.
Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend most of their time.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Michael Bloomberg has to fly without a net on the debate stage
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- Bong Joon Ho’s path from Seoul to Oscar dominance
- Bangladeshi researcher Firdausi Qadri named for L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards
- ‘Innocent, but implicated’: Wuhan native is in limbo during epidemic
- ‘I'm not reckless’: China courier braves coronavirus to keep city supplied
- Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq
- Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103
- Daughter Tamara Abed remembers how Sir Fazle spent his final days for people, BRAC
Most Read
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Economic fallout from coronavirus grows
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims