Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 05:42 PM BdST
Daud Haider, an exiled Bangladeshi poet and columnist, has fallen victim to credit card fraud in India after attempting to send a large consignment of books to Germany, reports The Indian Express.
“I approached the Indian postal service at first, but I was told that they no longer transport books as parcels. They go through a private courier service, and the cost was quite high, so I decided to use a courier service myself,” said Daud.
He found the number of DTDC couriers through a Google search and called what he believed to be their office.
“They told me I’d have to register my name by paying an initial amount of Rs 5 online, and asked me for my debit card details. I said I didn’t have one. And anyway the amount was too small for a European bank to transact.”
Daud’s friends in Kolkata offered to make the payment via their credit card, and gave the company the card details as requested. Within minutes, an amount of over Rs 200,000 had been spent on the card through multiple transactions, all of them being credited to ‘Clubfactory India Private.’
“When we tried to call the number again, nobody took the call. We tried from a different number, and someone answered, but we were told the company had no office in Kolkata. Only in Chandigarh. The address they had earlier provided for the Kolkata office turned out to be fake too.”
Daud and his friends have registered a complaint with Rabindra Sarobar police station in Kolkata, as well as with the cyber crime cell of Kolkata Police.
