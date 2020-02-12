Bangladeshi researcher Firdausi Qadri named for L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 02:08 AM BdST
Firdausi Qadri, a Bangladeshi researcher, has been named for the 22nd L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards.
The UNESCO announced the names of the five winners of the awards, with Firdausi as the winner from the Asia-Pacific region, on Tuesday.
Firdausi is the head of the Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit of the Infectious Diseases Division at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh or icddr, b.
Each of the five laureates will receive €100,000 at a ceremony on Mar 12 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.
The others are Abla Mehio Sibai from Africa and the Arab States, Edith Heard from Europe, Esperanza Martínez-Romero from Latin America, and Kristi Anseth from North America.
They have been recognised alongside 15 Rising Talents, young women scientists from all over the world.
