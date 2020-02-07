Home > People

Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2020 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 01:46 AM BdST

The members of ‘Ek Takay Ahar' or One Taka Meal, a programme of the Bidyanondo Foundation, have met Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They deemed it as a “rewarding moment” for having the opportunity to share their story with Radwan, a trustee of the Awami League’s research wing, the Centre for Research and Information, at his office in Dhaka on Thursday, the CRI said in a statement.

“Radwan, a strong advocate of youth development, who had previously overseen Joy Bangla Youth Award recognising the efforts of young change-makers in the society, listened to their journey intently,” it said.

Under One Taka Meal, hundreds of street dwelling children, beggars, elderly people and physically and mentally challenged people hanging around streets or stations get their fundamental need of regular meals in exchange for Tk 1.

Its members collect surplus food from restaurants and other establishments to feed poor people.

“What inspired the organisation to launch this initiative is the heart-wrenching fact that a considerable amount of food goes to the waste bin every day while more than a couple of million people sleep with an empty stomach,” CRI said.

 

 

