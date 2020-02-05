Daughter Tamara Abed remembers how Sir Fazle spent his final days for people, BRAC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2020 05:35 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 05:37 AM BdST
Not even cancer could stop Sir Fazle Hasan Abed from working for the people and BRAC in the final days of his life, according to Tamara Hasan Abed.
At a commemoration organised by BRAC in Dhaka on Tuesday, the daughter remembered how the founder of the world’s largest development NGO spent those days.
“To me, he was a complete human being. He showed how far a human being can go - in his life, and even in his death,” Tamara said.
Unlike many others who would break down, Abed was mentally strong when he was diagnosed with a rate type of cancer at a London hospital in the second week of July last year, she said.
“After speaking with the doctor about the treatment in detail for around half an hour, he decided to let the disease be without intervention, which meant there were around four months for him to live.”
He died at a hospital in Dhaka on Dec 20.
He founded in 1972 what was then Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee or BRAC, later changed into Brac, to support war-torn Bangladesh’s rebuilding efforts.
It eventually grew into the world’s largest indigenous NGO and a global brand in the development community.
Tamara said her father had also wished to spend the last days with the people of Bangladesh after working for them all through his life.
He had also wanted to ensure that BRAC flourished through good governance under the right structure and leadership, she said.
“He spent the next three weeks at office working until 7pm to 8pm every day. He worked in finding new board members and a chairperson to succeed him,” his daughter said.
Sir Fazle announced his retirement on Aug 6, appointing the new board of directors, with former caretaker government adviser Hossain Zillur Rahman as chairperson. Ameerah Haq, a former UN under-secretary-general, was made chairperson of BRAC International.
At 83 years of age, Abed “is leaving the stage while still being an able and working person”, a senior aide had said at the time.
“He was so solicitous that it seemed his family members were also affected. He appeared to be recalling the 1970 Bhola cyclone. He told us to ensure all sorts of help during the cyclone,” she said.
And Abed travelled to his birthplace, Baniachong in Habiganj, by helicopter in October to visit a school built in remembrance of his brother Najmul Hasan Zahed when it became difficult for him to even move, his daughter said.
“He said he wanted to see for himself how the girls of Baniachong were changing their lives,” she said.
“A time came when he lost the ability to read. I read him Rabindranath, TS Eliot, Shakespeare and William Wordsworth,” his daughter said.
“He told us stories about his mother and my mother. He discussed how human civilisation walked forward, on what path it is advancing now, what he wants for his grandchildren and descendants, his thoughts about education and BRAC University,” said Tamara, the chairperson of the university’s board of trustees.
The idea of his “complete life” was clear to Sir Fazle, she said.
“Abbu [father] believed his every work, every moment mattered. That’s how he spent his life,” Tamara said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Daughter Tamara Abed remembers how Sir Fazle spent his final days for people, BRAC
- Doctor Rathin Datta, Bangladesh’s ‘Friend of Liberation War’, dies at 89
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
- The royals are coming to Canada, but where will they live?
- 'Sad' Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role
- Harry and Meghan’s hard exit
- A blow to the head makes an instant hero in India
- UK's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split
Most Read
- Court orders UGC to monitor PhD programmes amid plagiarism allegations
- Mask prices surge in Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- China, desperate to stop coronavirus, turns neighbour against neighbour
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400
- Myanmar reimposes internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine, Chin states: telco operator
- Hasina flies to Italy on a four-day official trip
- Audio captured Iran plane downing: ‘that surely is the light from a missile’