Doctor Rathin Datta, Bangladesh’s ‘Friend of Liberation War’, dies at 89
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 11:07 PM BdST
Rathin Datta, a famous surgeon from Tripura who won accolades from both India and Bangladesh for his medical services during the 1971 Liberation War, has died at the age of 89.
He breathed his last at his Kolkata residence on Monday due to ailments related to old age, the Hindustan Times reported.
Datta won the Padma Shri award of Indian in 1992 and the Friends of Liberation War honour of Bangladesh in 2012.
He had operated many liberation warriors of Bangladesh and Indian Army personnel.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed grief over Dr Datta’s demise, according to the report.
Datta was born at Mongoldoi in Assam in 1931.
He had done his schooling in Shillong and completed medical education from the Dibrugarh Medical College.
He had done his studies of FRCS in England.
