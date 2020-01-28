Home > People

Doctor Rathin Datta, Bangladesh’s ‘Friend of Liberation War’, dies at 89

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2020 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 11:07 PM BdST

Rathin Datta, a famous surgeon from Tripura who won accolades from both India and Bangladesh for his medical services during the 1971 Liberation War, has died at the age of 89.

He breathed his last at his Kolkata residence on Monday due to ailments related to old age, the Hindustan Times reported.

Datta won the Padma Shri award of Indian in 1992 and the Friends of Liberation War honour of Bangladesh in 2012.

He had operated many liberation warriors of Bangladesh and Indian Army personnel.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed grief over Dr Datta’s demise, according to the report.

Datta was born at Mongoldoi in Assam in 1931.

He had done his schooling in Shillong and completed medical education from the Dibrugarh Medical College.

He had done his studies of FRCS in England.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Friend of Liberation War’ Rathin Datta dies

Hasina sends food to Shakib, Shishir

Syed Muazzem Ali and Enamul Haque

Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win Padma awards

Merchandise depicting Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on display in a souvenir shop near Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Jan 19, 2020. REUTERS

Where will the royals live in Canada?

Merchandise depicting Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on display in a souvenir shop near Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS

Prince Harry did not want to end royal role

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Harry and Meghan’s hard exit

Aishe Ghosh, president of the student body at Jawaharlal Nehru University, speaks to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Ghosh has called India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a Germany in the making.” (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Aishe Ghosh: India’s campus attack hero

Britain's Prince Harry attends at the draw for the Rugby League World Cup, where children from a local school will play rugby league in the Buckingham Palace gardens, in London, Britain January 16, 2020. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

Harry makes first public appearance since royal split

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.