Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir

The couple revealed the gesture in Facebook posts on Sunday saying the prime minister cooked the dishes herself.

Polau, roasted chicken, Sandesh, Rasogolla, sweets, and Khirsa were on the menu.

Shakib and Shishir said they went to visit Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday when the prime minister asked Shishir what her favourite foods were.

“Couldn’t be more blessed, what more ways to satisfy my cravings when our Honourable prime minister Shiekh (sic) Hasina took out the time from her busy schedule to cook for me herself and sent it to me!” Shishir wrote.

“When she asked me what my favourite food was when we visited her yesterday, she said she will cook it with her own hands and send it to me! I am truly over the moon right now, best lunch ever in my life. I can’t thank enough our honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina for this lovely gesture with so much love and care,” she added.

“I am the luckiest person on earth, I’m truly speechless by this gesture of our honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina as I got to taste her delicious cooking which she cooked herself this morning and sent to my house for my wife because she mentioned it was her favourite food when we visited her yesterday,” Shakib wrote.

“Can’t thank enough for this amazing gesture this will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life! We are truly blessed!”