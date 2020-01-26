Home > People

Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2020 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 08:37 PM BdST

Sheikh Hasina has surprised cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir by sending them Shishir’s favourite foods.

The couple revealed the gesture in Facebook posts on Sunday saying the prime minister cooked the dishes herself.

Polau, roasted chicken, Sandesh, Rasogolla, sweets, and Khirsa were on the menu.

Shakib and Shishir said they went to visit Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday when the prime minister asked Shishir what her favourite foods were.

“Couldn’t be more blessed, what more ways to satisfy my cravings when our Honourable prime minister Shiekh (sic) Hasina took out the time from her busy schedule to cook for me herself and sent it to me!” Shishir wrote.

“When she asked me what my favourite food was when we visited her yesterday, she said she will cook it with her own hands and send it to me! I am truly over the moon right now, best lunch ever in my life. I can’t thank enough our honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina for this lovely gesture with so much love and care,” she added.

“I am the luckiest person on earth, I’m truly speechless by this gesture of our honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina as I got to taste her delicious cooking which she cooked herself this morning and sent to my house for my wife because she mentioned it was her favourite food when we visited her yesterday,” Shakib wrote.

“Can’t thank enough for this amazing gesture this will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life! We are truly blessed!”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina sends food to Shakib, Shishir

Syed Muazzem Ali and Enamul Haque

Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win Padma awards

Merchandise depicting Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on display in a souvenir shop near Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Jan 19, 2020. REUTERS

Where will the royals live in Canada?

Merchandise depicting Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on display in a souvenir shop near Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS

Prince Harry did not want to end royal role

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Harry and Meghan’s hard exit

Aishe Ghosh, president of the student body at Jawaharlal Nehru University, speaks to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Ghosh has called India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a Germany in the making.” (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Aishe Ghosh: India’s campus attack hero

Britain's Prince Harry attends at the draw for the Rugby League World Cup, where children from a local school will play rugby league in the Buckingham Palace gardens, in London, Britain January 16, 2020. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

Harry makes first public appearance since royal split

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

No special treatment for Harry in Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.