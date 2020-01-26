Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2020 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 08:37 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has surprised cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir by sending them Shishir’s favourite foods.
The couple revealed the gesture in Facebook posts on Sunday saying the prime minister cooked the dishes herself.
Polau, roasted chicken, Sandesh, Rasogolla, sweets, and Khirsa were on the menu.
Shakib and Shishir said they went to visit Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday when the prime minister asked Shishir what her favourite foods were.
“Can’t thank enough for this amazing gesture this will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life! We are truly blessed!”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
- The royals are coming to Canada, but where will they live?
- 'Sad' Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role
- Harry and Meghan’s hard exit
- A blow to the head makes an instant hero in India
- UK's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split
- For Prince Harry, no special treatment in Canada
- 'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash
- Iran’s only female Olympic medallist defects over ‘lies’ and ‘injustice’
Most Read
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- Suspect Mojnu’s DNA matches samples from DU student rape evidence
- RAB arrests four over rape of teenager in Gazipur
- Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- AL men clash with BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's supporters in Gopibagh
- Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus toll hits 41
- More than 2,000 now infected with coronavirus; 56 dead in China
- Two Khulna University students arrested for ‘militant links’
- Hasina flags off rail, road and water projects