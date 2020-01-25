Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2020 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 11:35 PM BdST
India has named the late Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali and archaeologist Enamul Haque among the 141 winners of Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honours.
Ali has won the Padma Bhushan award for “distinguished service of high order” while Haque has been named for Padma Shri for “distinguished service” in his field, the home ministry announced on Saturday.
The awards are conferred by the president of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.
