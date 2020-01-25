Home > People

Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2020 11:35 PM BdST

India has named the late Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali and archaeologist Enamul Haque among the 141 winners of Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honours.

Ali has won the Padma Bhushan award for “distinguished service of high order” while Haque has been named for Padma Shri for “distinguished service” in his field, the home ministry announced on Saturday.

The awards are conferred by the president of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.