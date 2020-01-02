Home > People

Pope Francis apologises after slapping away a clinging pilgrim

  >>Jason Horowitz, The New York Times 

Published: 02 Jan 2020 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 10:39 AM BdST

Pope Francis is only human, after all.

Francis apologised Wednesday for the flash of anger — or self-defense — that he exhibited while greeting the faithful around the Vatican’s giant Nativity scene after a New Year’s Eve liturgy the evening before.

“Many times we lose our patience,” he said. “I do, too, and I’m sorry for yesterday’s bad example.”

In an incident captured on video and spread across the internet, Francis can be seen reaching into the crowd and seeking the hands of children. As he turns away, a woman in the crowd grabs his right hand with both of her hands and yanks the 83-year-old pope back, causing him to momentarily lose his balance. Francis, visibly upset, slaps twice at the woman’s hands to free himself, rebuking her, and then angrily turns away.

In his traditional Wednesday remarks, the pontiff ruminated on patience and how it conquers “iniquity and power.”

This is not the first time the world has focused on papal handshakes gone awry. In March, Francis repeatedly withdrew his hand from worshippers as they sought to kiss his ring. Video of that receiving line also circulated widely, and it became material for jokes on late-night talk shows. It was also a source of consternation for conservatives, many of whom dislike Francis and called the video disturbing evidence of the pope’s breaking with tradition and ritual.

The Vatican said at the time that the pope’s motivation for yanking his hand back was itself viral. “It was a simple question of hygiene,” said Alessandro Gisotti, who was then the Vatican’s chief spokesman.

On the papal plane later that month, a reporter jokingly withdrew his hand as Francis sought to shake it, prompting a good-humoured explanation from Francis that he had simply been looking out for people’s health.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman grabs Pope Francis' hand and yanks him towards her, at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican in this still image taken from a video, Dec 31, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis apologises for smacking woman’s hand

A woman grabs Pope Francis' hand and yanks him towards her, at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican in this still image taken from a video, December 31, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis apologises after slapping away pilgrim

Hasina delights children

Nahida Sobhan first female ambassador in Middle East

Awhona Rahman (Facebook)

Bodybuilder urges girls to follow her lead

Centenarian Ishaque Ali Master meets Hasina

FH Abed’s Qulkhwani held

In an undated image provided by the Art Institute of Chicago, “In a Cloud, in a Wall, in a Chair: Six Modernists in Mexico at Midcentury” includes weavings by Sheila Hicks made in Mexico in the 1960s, foreground and center wall, at the Art Instituted of Chicago. The New York Times

Six women broke barriers between art and design

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.