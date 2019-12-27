Fazle Hasan Abed’s Qulkhwani held in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 09:27 PM BdST
The Qulkhwani of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has been held in Dhaka.
Special prayers were offered at a gathering after Juma prayers at the Azad Mosque in Gulshan on Friday.
Recalling the contribution of the BRAC founder to Bangladesh’s progress, Prof Anisuzzaman said, “His biggest contribution was to build several organisations while taking forward the one he built for human well-being.”
Bangladesh has suffered an “irreparable loss” due to the demise of Abed, Foreign Minister Momen said.
BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh thanked all for joining the programme.
“He always showed us the right path through his deeds, not words. He spent his life thinking about the development of the marginal people,” Asif said.
Abed breathed his last at a Dhaka hospital on Dec 20 battling brain tumour. He was 83.
It eventually grew into the world’s largest indigenous NGO and a global brand in the development community.
He was buried at the Banani Graveyard on Dec 22 after people from all walks of life paid their respects to him at the Army Stadium.
