Home > People

Women are ‘pretty indisputably’ better leaders than men: Obama

  News Desk,   bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Dec 2019 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 07:25 PM BdST

Women are “pretty indisputably” better leaders than men and there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes if they ran every country in the world, former US President Barack Obama has said.

While in office from 2009 to 2017, he had mused what a world run by women would look like, he said at a private event on leadership in Singapore on Monday, the BBC reported.

"Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men],” the former US president said.

"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes," he added.

Reuters reported that Obama’s spouse former US first lady Michelle Obama urged girls to resist the "imposter syndrome" she had felt on the way up and fight men for power, saying plenty of them didn't deserve it.

On a trip to Asia to promote girls' education, Michelle Obama contrasted her path to the top as a black woman with the easy presumption many men feel on their route to high office.

"I am telling you, there are a lot of people who don't belong there," Obama said, drawing laughter from the crowd, in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday.

"They have been told they belong there - they don't, but there is a presumption... so you can't count on somebody else to give you this self-confidence, that is not how we work," she added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits The Kelpies sculpture to unveil a plaque to name the Queen Elizabeth II canal near Falkirk, Scotland, Britain, Jul 5, 2017. REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth seeks social media director

Hasina 29th on Forbes Power Women list

FILE PHOTO: Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as US President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, US September 23, 2019. Reuters

Thunberg jabs back as Trump mocks her

FILE PHOTO: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives to attend the Unite Behind the Science event during COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Greta Thunberg named Time Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

A man cries as he takes part in a protest outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands December 10, 2019. Reuters

Rohingya pray for justice

A window of the vehicle that was attacked while carrying Dr Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese medic and honorary Afghan citizen, in Jalalabad on Wednesday. The New York Times

Japanese doctor who brought water to Afghans killed

FILE -- From left, Prince Andrew, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, June 3, 2019. Speaking to reporters in London on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, Trump denied knowing the prince, despite having been photographed with him on several occasions. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.