Women are ‘pretty indisputably’ better leaders than men: Obama

While in office from 2009 to 2017, he had mused what a world run by women would look like, he said at a private event on leadership in Singapore on Monday, the BBC reported.

"Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men],” the former US president said.

"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes," he added.



Reuters reported that Obama’s spouse former US first lady Michelle Obama urged girls to resist the "imposter syndrome" she had felt on the way up and fight men for power, saying plenty of them didn't deserve it.

On a trip to Asia to promote girls' education, Michelle Obama contrasted her path to the top as a black woman with the easy presumption many men feel on their route to high office.

"I am telling you, there are a lot of people who don't belong there," Obama said, drawing laughter from the crowd, in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday.

"They have been told they belong there - they don't, but there is a presumption... so you can't count on somebody else to give you this self-confidence, that is not how we work," she added.