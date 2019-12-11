Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2019 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 07:35 PM BdST
Greta Thunberg, the teen activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis, was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.
Related Stories
Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmental campaign in August 2018 which became a global movement, initially skipping school and camping out in front of the Swedish Parliament to demand action.
"In the 16 months since, she has addressed heads of state at the UN, met with the Pope, sparred with the President of the United States and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike on September 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate demonstration in human history," the magazine said.
"Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, lexicographers at Collins Dictionary named Thunberg’s pioneering idea, climate strike, the word of the year," Time said.
Thunberg, who turns 17 in January, continues to beat the drum, saying in Madrid last week that the voices of climate strikers are being heard but politicians are still not taking action.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya pray for justice on eve of Myanmar genocide hearings
- Japanese doctor who brought water to Afghans is killed
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed’s condition ‘improves’ after hospitalisation
- Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’
- Hasina consoles poet Rabiul Husain’s family
- Pope Francis meeting Thai king, Buddhist patriarch in visit
- Netherlands honours Sir Fazle Hasan Abed with royal knighthood
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- US slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities
- Hasina the uncredited editor of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- Rampage in Jersey City leaves officer, 5 others dead
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19 but per capita income remains unchanged
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket