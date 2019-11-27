Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’

These words were spoken by Umme Salma, wife of Rabiul Karim, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, who died in a grenade attack by militants who stormed the Gulshan's Holey Artisan Bakery.

He was one of the first officers to arrive at the upscale cafe while it was being stormed by heavily-armed terrorists. The siege spelled a tragic end for the officer on Jul 1, 2016.

When Rabiul died, his son Sajidul Karim was 5-year-old and his wife was nine-month pregnant. She gave birth to their daughter Kamrunnahar Rayena a month later. Rayena is now 3.

After the death of her husband, Salma got a job as an administrative officer at Jahangirnagar University. Most of the time she stays in the home of her father at Depashai village in Dhamrai Upazila, as it is close to her workplace. Sometimes she visits her husband’s home to Katigram of Manikganj Sadar Upazila.

Rabiul was the elder of the two brothers. Younger brother Shamsuzzaman Shams is working as a consultant in a private company in Dhanmondi. Rabiul's father is not alive. Mother Karimunnesa lives in Katigram.

Rabiul had graduated from Jahangirnagar University's Bangla department in 2009. He married Salma, from Dhamrai, in 2008.

In 2011, Rabiul built a special school near his village in Manikganj. He called it -- Beaconing Light: Organisation of Mankind and Society or Blooms.

Forty-three children with disabilities now study in Blooms. Rabiul also built Nazrul Bidyasiri, a primary school for the children of his village. He would manage the schools in between his duties.

Salma always assisted her husband in the works.

"Rabiul was hugely patient . He used to spend time with his family even in professional engagements. He was responsible towards family. "

Salma said she would continue to work to make her husband's dream a reality. Rabiul with the help of friends founded the school on the land provided by his mother.

The number of students is increasing every day. However, the institution has not been developed much due to a lack of funds.

“The dream of Rabiul, who dedicated his life for the country, was centred about this school. Now, the school is running despite several limitations. It is possible to expand the school's capacity once the government provides assistance. ”