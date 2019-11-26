Hasina consoles poet Rabiul Husain’s family
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Nov 2019 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 08:57 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has consoled the family of poet and architect Rabiul Husain.
She met the family in the poet’s residence in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, some hours after he died on Tuesday, according to Rafiqul Islam, programme coordinator at the Liberation War Museum.
“The prime minister came at 1:30pm and spent about 20 minutes there," he said.
Earlier, in a condolence message, Hasina said, “The country and the nation have lost a patriotic man with multifaceted talent. Rabiul Hussein, the preserver of the Liberation War memory, will be forever remembered through his works. "
The 76-year old passed away while undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital around 8:30am on Tuesday.
Born in 1943 in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa, Rabiul studied architecture at the East Pakistan University of Engineering Technology, now known as BUET, after completing his schooling in Kushtia.
Rabiul was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2018 for his contributions to language and literature.
As an architect, Rabiul’s designs primarily centered on the use of bricks with the Bangladesh Research Council building ranking among his most popular works. He was a trustee of Bangladesh Liberation War Museum and a member of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee’s executive council.
A lifetime member of Bangla Academy, Rabiul also served in various capacities at children's cultural organisation Kendriyo Kochi Kachar Mela, National Poetry Council, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, International Film Critic Association of Bangladesh and the Institute of Architects Bangladesh.
