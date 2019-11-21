Netherlands honours Sir Fazle Hasan Abed with royal knighthood
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 03:00 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 03:00 AM BdST
The Netherlands has decorated Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder and chair emeritus of BRAC, with the Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau for his role in alleviating poverty.
Sir Fazle accepted the insignia of the “royal knighthood” bestowed upon him by Harry Verweij, Dutch ambassador to Bangladesh, in Dhaka on behalf of King Willem Alexander of The Netherlands on Wednesday, according to a statement.
He has been honoured for his “longstanding, dedicated and successful work in alleviating poverty especially of women and children”, the statement said.
A brief ceremony was held at Sir Fazle's residence in Dhaka on the occasion. His family members along with representatives from the Netherlands embassy were present at the event.
"On behalf of His Majesty the King it is my great honour and privilege to present to you the insignia of Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau,” Ambassador Verweij said.
Sir Fazle expressed his delight at the acknowledgement by the Dutch Crown.
"Being named an Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau is an immense honour," he said.
“The Netherlands has been a great friend and supporter to BRAC over the decades and our connection with the country has deepened since establishing the base of our international operations there 10 years ago. This recognition is a testament to that friendship. As BRAC expands globally, we look forward to working together to advance the causes of people living in situations of poverty and deprivation”.
The ambassador in his speech highlighted Sir Fazle's holistic vision and entrepreneurial approach to poverty alleviation and women’s empowerment. “Sir Fazle has always strived to uphold human dignity, resilience, integrity and inclusion - these values have been at the heart of the successful development of BRAC."
“The fact that, for BRAC, the empowerment of women is not a secondary aim but a guiding principle of all of its programmes and enterprises, is greatly appreciated. BRAC’s anti-poverty work is recognized across the world, including in The Netherlands,” the ambassador said.
The Order of Orange-Nassau is awarded for longstanding meritorious service to society, the state or the Royal House of The Kingdom of The Netherlands.
