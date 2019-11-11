Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 10:27 AM BdST
In a remote Catholic school in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to pray at the beginning of the school day.
The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis.
Or, as she calls him, Jorge. They grew up together in Argentina.
Sister Sivori, who has lived in Thailand for more than 50 years, will travel with Pope Francis when he visits from Nov 20 to 23.
"For me, it's a pleasure that he's coming ... I never thought that he will be coming to Thailand," the soft-spoken nun told Reuters in an interview.
"I'm happy for the people. I want the people to see him, to be close to him."
The cousins, whose grandfathers were brothers, grew up in a big Catholic family in Argentina.
Sivori said they weren't close as children, since Jorge Mario Bergoglio - as the Pope was known then - was six years older than she.
She joined the Catholic ministry young, and her calling as a missionary brought her to Thailand, where she has lived since 1966 and worked in schools across the country.
Now, she is a vice principal at St Mary's School in the northeastern province of Udon Thani, about 600 km (370 miles) from Bangkok, the capital.
The cousins have grown closer since Bergoglio became Pope Francis in 2013.
On every journey home to her family in Argentina, Sivori first stops by the Vatican in Italy to see him for a few days.
The last time they saw each other was in 2018, when they bonded over their love of books.
"He took me up to the big room with plenty of books. He told me to choose, he would ask 'Do you want this one?'," she said.
"When we talk, we feel like brother and sister. For me, of course I know that he's the Pope ... but we talk simply."
She will travel to Bangkok ahead of the pontiff's arrival and shadow him during his visit, at his request.
In the Buddhist-majority country, Pope Francis will meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the supreme Buddhist patriarch, Catholic leaders and students, before flying on to Japan.
Sivori brings out an envelope of handwritten letters and postcards from the Vatican and reads them fondly.
"When I meet him, I'll call him by his name, Jorge. Pope Francis just came after," she said.
"I'm proud of him."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Roman Polanski accused of 1975 rape
- Radwan Mujib tells the story behind docudrama ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’
- Swedish publisher detained in China to publish poems smuggled out of jail
- Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria
- She fought for Muslim women. Then she was found dead
- Jane Fonda at 81, proudly protesting and going to jail
- Azam Taleghani, a defiant would-be president of Iran, dies at 76
- Climbing world’s highest peaks in 6 months, breaking a record by 7 years
- In the #MeToo era, museums celebrate women
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
Most Read
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Cyclone Bulbul cuts its path through Bangladesh coast
- Mosharraf Karim turns down national award for 'comic role' in Komola Rocket
- 5,000 homes damaged as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc on Bangladesh coast