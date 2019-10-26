Home > People

Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque

  Reazul Bashar from Baku,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 09:32 PM BdST

Palestine will name a road after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the decision in a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th NAM Summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Malki also invited Hasina to unveil the name plaque of the road at Hebron in West Bank, Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque told the media.

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was always vocal for the rights of the Palestinians.

The Palestinian government translated Bangabandhu’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ in 2016.

His daughter Hasina also raises the Palestine issue at different international forums.

