India’s legendary saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath dies at 69

He passed away in a hospital in the city of Mangaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka on Friday after suffering from poor health for quite some time, reports India Today.

The maestro of Carnatic music was born in Sajeepa Mooda village in the Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada in 1949. His first music teacher was his father.

He soon became a renowned musician and recorded with a lot of big labels. He recorded Southern Brothers with jazz flutist James Newton. He had another production called the 'East-West'. As the name suggests, the album was a fusion between Western and Indian music. The album that took six months to complete and contains compositions from musicians like Beethoven and Tyagaraja.

He is also known for his work in the Tamil film, Duet. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman and all the songs had impressive saxophone renditions composed by Gopalnath.

Gopalnath received many awards and accolades throughout his career. He was the recipient of the Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award, and the Karnataka Kalashree.

He played at the Jazz Festival in Prague, the Berlin Jazz Festival, the International Cervantino Festival in Mexico, and the Music Hall Festival in Paris.

He received the Padma Shri in 2004, and is among a select few Carnatic musicians to have performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

He is survived by his wife and his sons. Manikanth Kadri, the famous music composer and singer, is his son.