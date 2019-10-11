India’s legendary saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath dies at 69
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 06:08 PM BdST
India’s legendary saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath has died at the age of 69.
He passed away in a hospital in the city of Mangaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka on Friday after suffering from poor health for quite some time, reports India Today.
The maestro of Carnatic music was born in Sajeepa Mooda village in the Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada in 1949. His first music teacher was his father.
He soon became a renowned musician and recorded with a lot of big labels. He recorded Southern Brothers with jazz flutist James Newton. He had another production called the 'East-West'. As the name suggests, the album was a fusion between Western and Indian music. The album that took six months to complete and contains compositions from musicians like Beethoven and Tyagaraja.
He is also known for his work in the Tamil film, Duet. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman and all the songs had impressive saxophone renditions composed by Gopalnath.
Gopalnath received many awards and accolades throughout his career. He was the recipient of the Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award, and the Karnataka Kalashree.
He played at the Jazz Festival in Prague, the Berlin Jazz Festival, the International Cervantino Festival in Mexico, and the Music Hall Festival in Paris.
He received the Padma Shri in 2004, and is among a select few Carnatic musicians to have performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.
He is survived by his wife and his sons. Manikanth Kadri, the famous music composer and singer, is his son.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India’s legendary saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath dies at 69
- A Nobel for Sweden's Greta Thunberg? A tough decision for prize committee
- No plan to write autobiography, only wish is to fulfil Bangabandhu’s dream: Hasina
- Whodunnit? Row between wives of English footballers Rooney and Vardy goes viral
- Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte says he has neuromuscular disease
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- Hasina receives Tagore Peace Award in New Delhi
- Prince Harry goes to battle with tabloids, rupturing an old relationship
- Tulip Siddiq gets spot among most influential politicians of London
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
Most Read
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- BTRC blocks webpage ‘uReporter’ which records BUET students’ torture complaints
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- Suspect in BUET student Abrar murder case arrested in Sylhet
- Shocked by Abrar's murder, US ambassador calls for a 'full investigation'
- Facing threat to lock up offices, BUET VC to sit with student protesters
- Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
- Like father, like son? Canada's Trudeaus start strong, then struggle to hold onto power
- Bangladesh, India agree to share real-time info, involve Myanmar to stop drug trafficking