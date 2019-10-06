Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2019 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 12:49 PM BdST
Nadiya Hussain, one of Britain's best-loved celebrity chefs of Bangladeshi descent, has revealed that she was sexually abused by a relative in her ancestral homeland at the age of 5.
The harrowing incident left lasting mental scars that belie her cheerful public persona, she told the Daily Mail's You magazine.
Now 34, she says the traumatic crime contributed to a suicide attempt at the age of ten, and left her suffering panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for decades.
"No doubt that would have played a role in my PTSD, my panic disorder. It must have done, because it's a memory that has stayed with me for ever," she is cited as saying by Mail Online.
The realisation made her throw up in a sink on the laboratory bench.
"It's important to talk about it because it probably happens much more than we care to talk about. If that happened to my children, I don't even want to say what I would do. I have no words."
Nadiya also reveals how deeply she had been scarred by bullying at primary school by boys who dunked her head in the toilet and harassed her for being 'too dark', the Mail Online reports.
She says that she still cannot go to the toilet without flashbacks. 'It was the most hideous thing ever. You feel like you're drowning.'
But she gave up after one session, unable to afford the course. After the birth of her third child – a daughter, Maryam, who is now nine – the panic attacks grew worse.
Overnight, she was heralded as a new kind of role model: she was young, modern, British and also a hijab-wearing Muslim woman of colour who grew up one of six children in a working-class Bangladeshi community in Luton and had an arranged marriage at the age of 20.
She has fronted several food programmes, including a BBC Two series called Nadiya's British Food Adventure, and was chosen to bake the Queen's 90th birthday cake, the Mail Online reports.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina receives Tagore Peace Award in New Delhi
- Prince Harry goes to battle with tabloids, rupturing an old relationship
- Tulip Siddiq gets spot among most influential politicians of London
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
- Dipu Moni inspires school children with the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi
- Duchess of Sussex sues British tabloid over publication of letter
- Lebanon’s prime minister gave $16 million to South African model
- Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement over 2018 strip club arrest
- US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson, UK report says
- Prince Harry's wife Meghan honours murdered S African student
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Clashes erupt at Geneva Camp amid protest over electricity
- North Korea blocks windows of tall buildings in Pyongyang to prevent spying
- Dull voting in Rangpur-3 parliamentary by-election
- Scientist who discredited meat guidelines didn’t report past food industry ties
- Saudi Arabia and Iran make quiet openings to head off war
- India attaches 'highest priority' to relations with Bangladesh, Jaishankar tells Hasina