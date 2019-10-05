Home > People

Hasina receives Tagore Peace Award in New Delhi

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Oct 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 09:26 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now on four-day visit to India, has received the Tagore Peace Award.

Isha Muhammad, president of Asiatic Society, Kolkata, handed over the award to the prime minister at an event at the Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi on Saturday.

The award was conferred on Hasina for her outstanding contribution to establishing peace, alleviating poverty and preventing corruption.

Earlier, Nelson Mandela had received the award.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, speaks at the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub as he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit a township in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct 2, 2019. Reuters

Harry goes to battle with tabloids

Tulip Siddiq. Screengrab of a video posted on her Twitter page

Tulip among most influential London politicians

Zia Choudhury UN head in Botswana

Dipu Moni inspires school children

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, Sep 25, 2019. REUTERS

Meghan Markle sues tabloid over publication of letter

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-HarirI is seen during the meeting to discuss a draft policy statement at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon Feb 6, 2019. REUTERS

Lebanon PM gave $16m to S African model

Stormy Daniels in Oct 2018. Her arrest that July made national headlines. The New York Times

Stormy Daniels reaches settlement over 2018 strip club arrest

Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri have denied any wrongdoing. Photo: Jennifer Arcuri\ Facebook via the Daily Express

US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.