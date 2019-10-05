Hasina receives Tagore Peace Award in New Delhi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 09:26 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now on four-day visit to India, has received the Tagore Peace Award.
The award was conferred on Hasina for her outstanding contribution to establishing peace, alleviating poverty and preventing corruption.
Earlier, Nelson Mandela had received the award.
