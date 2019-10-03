Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 01:37 AM BdST
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh as the UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana.
The UN announced the appointment with the host government’s approval on Tuesday.
With 25 years of experience in development and humanitarian work, Choudhury was involved primarily in NGO leadership positions.
He has experiences in agricultural research, humanitarian policy and consulting roles in the UNs system — with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as well.
He began his development career as a national field officer in a disaster‑prone island in the Bay of Bengal and has since worked in coordination and leadership roles across Africa, Asia and Europe.
His most recent postings have been as CARE International country director in Sudan and Bangladesh.
He has a bachelor of arts in geography from the University of London and a master of science in management and implementation of development projects from Manchester University.
“As a Bangladeshi, it will be such an honour and privilege serve as UN Residet Coordinator in Botswana,” Choudhury said, thanking the Bangladesh government, “particularly” the NGO Affairs Bureau and the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a media release from CARE Bangladesh.
His brother Akhlaq Ur-Rahman Choudhury was made Knight Bachelor in 2017 and became the first Briton with Bangladesh origin to have been appointed a justice of the British High Court.
Their sister Ferdousi Choudhuy is working in the UK as a psychologist.
Their parents had migrated to the UK from Zakiganj in Sylhet before independence.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dipu Moni inspires school children with the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi
- Duchess of Sussex sues British tabloid over publication of letter
- Lebanon’s prime minister gave $16 million to South African model
- Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement over 2018 strip club arrest
- US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson, UK report says
- Prince Harry's wife Meghan honours murdered S African student
- Harry walks Diana’s path in Angola, 22 years later
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel Prize'
Most Read
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Reliance awards Samsung C&T Bangladesh’s Meghnaghat power plant project
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country