Dipu Moni inspires school children with the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi

“Strength does not come from the physical capacity; it comes from the indomitable will,” she quoted Gandhi while speaking before a group of school children at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“You may never know what results come off your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results,” was another quote she used to tell them to try whatever they want to do.

“If we don’t do anything, then nothing will happen. We have to try.”

The high commission organised the event marking the 150th birth anniversary of the India’s founding father on Wednesday, as part of the India’s year-long celebrations of Gandhi @150.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das also spoke on the occasion.

Gandhi is revered as one of history’s most transformative and inspirational figures. His birthday, Oct 2, is also the International Day of Non-Violence which was adopted by the UN through a unanimous resolution in 2007.

“His vision continues to resonate across the world, including through the work of the United Nations for mutual understanding, equality, sustainable development, the empowerment of young people, and the peaceful resolution of disputes”, Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message commemorating the day.

“In today’s turbulent times”, he continued, “violence takes many forms: from the destructive impact of the climate emergency to the devastation caused by armed conflict; from the indignities of poverty to the injustice of human rights violations to the brutalising effects of hate speech.”

A large number of school children from Delhi Public School Dhaka, SFX Greenherald International School, Dhaka and Bangladesh Scouts were the audience of the Indian High Commission event.

They also spoke on the different ideals of Gandhi and how these ideals inspired them.

As part of the government of India's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, artists from over 124 countries paid homage to him by rendering his favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye'.

The high commissioner handed over the book "Vaishnav Jan Toh Tene Kahiye" to Tagore exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya in recognition of her rendition to the bhajan.

The celebrations also saw a musical tribute to Gandhi by Sharmila Banerjee and troupe.