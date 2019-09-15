Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover

The latest issue of the publication was unveiled in an event at a local hotel in The Hague on Friday.

Ambassadors of China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, State of Palestine, Yemen, Morocco, Tunisia, Angola, Tanzania, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Holy See, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, and Ecuador joined the event, the Bangladesh Embassy in The Hague said.

Charge de Affaires of the Russian Federation, Georgia, Argentina, and Azerbaijan; and representatives from the Embassies of the USA, Kenya, Poland and Panama were also present.

The magazine's publisher Dr Mayelinne De Lara and Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal launched the edition along with other envoys in attendance.

Ambassador Belal later thanked the Diplomat Magazine for their cover story on Hasina.

He explained how Bangladesh government has been extending all sorts of humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, healthcare, water and sanitation, etc to the persecuted Rohingya refugees. It is done solely on humanitarian ground despite numerous challenges to the economy, ecology and security of Bangladesh, Belal added.

The Ambassador also urged the international community to come forward to facilitate early repatriation of the displaced Myanmar residents to their homeland in Rakhine with safety, dignity and basic rights in a time-bound manner.

He also urged the international community to eliminate the culture of impunity for the sake of a durable solution to the protracted Rohingya problem.