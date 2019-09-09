Boy thrown from Tate Modern is making ‘amazing’ progress

The boy, a French citizen who as a minor cannot be identified under the law, is still unable to speak or move his body, but his relatives said in a statement released Saturday that they are certain he understands them.

“He smiles, and we saw him laughing several times,” particularly when they were telling jokes or reading stories, the family said in a statement on a GoFundMe page that was created shortly after the boy was pushed on Aug 4.

“He is an incredible fighter,” they added.

The family has raised more than $83,000 so far to help his recuperation. He was visiting London with his family and was on the museum’s 10th-floor viewing platform when he was thrown off, falling around 100 feet and landing on a fifth-floor roof.

A 17-year-old visiting the museum was held by other museum patrons and arrested by police the same day. The Metropolitan Police suggested that they did not know each other. The teenager was later charged with attempted murder. The teenager, who cannot be identified because of restrictions on reporting in cases involving people younger than 18, is to be tried Feb 3, the BBC reported.

Sian Morgan, a prosecutor, told a London court that the 6-year-old boy had been picked up “in one swift movement” and thrown over the side. Morgan added that he had suffered “very serious injuries,” including fractures to the spine, legs and arms, and “a deep bleed to the brain.”

After the episode, Tate Modern, a renowned museum on the south bank of the Thames, was put on lockdown, and visitors were unable to leave or enter the museum for around an hour. The viewing platform was closed for several days, but has since reopened.

Many visitors to the museum, Britain’s most popular visitor attraction, flock to the top-floor balcony to admire a 360-degree panorama of London.

The terrace opened in 2016 as part of an extension and offers views of some of the city’s best-known landmarks, including St. Paul’s Cathedral; the Leadenhall Building, a skyscraper known as the Cheesegrater because of its sloped profile and crosshatched facade; and the Houses of Parliament.

