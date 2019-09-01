Pakistani minister speaks against Modi. Then he gets electric shock
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2019 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 02:22 PM BdST
A Pakistani minister has received an electric shock while criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's move to strip the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special autonomy, report local media.
The incident took place during Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s address at a rally in the country's capital on Friday.
"We are aware of your intentions, Narendra Modi," he said, when he felt a jolt apparently from his microphone.
A video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media.
"I think it was electric current. Never mind. Modi cannot ruin this rally," the minister quipped in an attempt to make light of the situation after the microphone almost fell out of his hands.
Pakistan reacted to India’s decision to remove Kashmir’s special status by downgrading trade ties and expelling the Indian envoy. Maintaining that the decision is an internal matter, India urged Pakistan to reconsider.
Pakistan later sought the United Nations Security Council’s intervention over the matter but after a closed-door meeting, most of the council's members supported India's stand that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.
