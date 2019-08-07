Hasina condoles death of former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj

Home > People

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Aug 2019 01:52 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condoled the demise of former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.

Hasina expressed “deep condolence” at the death of Sushma and extended sympathy to her family in a message early on Wednesday.

Bangladesh signed many important deals with India during the tenure of Sushma, a star minister in Modi’s 2014-2019 cabinet.

These included the historic Land Boundary Agreement which enabled the two countries to swap 162 enclaves.

The former Indian minister died at a New Delhi hospital on Tuesday night after auffering a heart attack.

"She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death Bangladesh has lost a good friend," Hasina said in the message.

“Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking the relationship between the two countries to a new height,” her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the prime minister as saying.

