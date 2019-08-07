Hasina condoles death of former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj

Hasina expressed “deep condolence” at the death of Sushma and extended sympathy to her family in a message early on Wednesday.

Bangladesh signed many important deals with India during the tenure of Sushma, a star minister in Modi’s 2014-2019 cabinet.

These included the historic Land Boundary Agreement which enabled the two countries to swap 162 enclaves.

The former Indian minister died at a New Delhi hospital on Tuesday night after auffering a heart attack.

"She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death Bangladesh has lost a good friend," Hasina said in the message.

“Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking the relationship between the two countries to a new height,” her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the prime minister as saying.