Ex-Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj dies at 67
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2019 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2019 12:15 AM BdST
India’s former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has died at the age of 67.
The confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died at a New Delhi hospital, the local media reported on Tuesday night.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man who sent pipe bombs to Trump critics is sentenced to 20 years
- Gunman in Dayton had history of threatening women, former friends say
- An Afghan candidate wrote his will, then survived a suicide squad
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka
- Baby Maudud, shining example of ‘true humanity’, remembered
- Will UK PM Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?
- Aide says Hasina is well after eye surgery in London
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Boris Johnson's magniloquent tongue reaps political gold, linguists say
- Christopher Kraft, NASA’s face and voice of mission control, dies at 95
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- Sir Fazle Hasan Abed retires as BRAC chairperson
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- Hasina condemns mass shooting in US, offers support to Trump
- Death threats to PM Hasina: HC orders four BNP leaders to surrender in six weeks