Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka

He breathed his last on Monday at the BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka where he was on life support for some days after suffering brain haemorrhage.

Doctors declared him dead in the evening, his wife Sultana Kamal, a former adviser to a caretaker government and rights activist, told bdnews24.com.

Supriyo donated his mortal remains to the Kumudini Hospital in Tangail and these will be handed as per his wish, Sultana, who is also a lawyer by training, said.

Supriyo and Sultana have a daughter, Dia Chakravarty who is Brexit Editor at The Telegraph.

Hailing from Sylhet City’s Lamabazar, Supriyo was a former president of the district’s association of tax lawyers.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who also hails from Sylhet, and Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury have sent their condolences at the demise of Supriyo, who is held in huge respect for his organisational activities in culture and sports in the city.

He was the president of Sylhet Sammilita Natyo Parishad and worked as a vice-president of Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad and chairman of Sylhet Cricket Development Committee.

He also taught at a private university.