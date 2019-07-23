Home > People

Aide says Hasina is well after eye surgery in London

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undergone a surgery on her left eye in the UK.

She was doing well after the surgery at a London hospital on Monday afternoon, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media on Tuesday.

Hasina travelled to Britain on a two-week visit on Friday.

She is working from there and signed important files as well, Karim said.

“The prime minister is observing the floods in Bangladesh from London and instructing ministers and officials on how to tackle the situation,” her press secretary said.

Hasina also attended a conference of the Bangladeshi ambassadors and high commissioners in the European countries in London on Saturday.

