Aide says Hasina is well after eye surgery in London
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 10:29 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undergone a surgery on her left eye in the UK.
She was doing well after the surgery at a London hospital on Monday afternoon, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media on Tuesday.
Hasina travelled to Britain on a two-week visit on Friday.
File Photo
“The prime minister is observing the floods in Bangladesh from London and instructing ministers and officials on how to tackle the situation,” her press secretary said.
Hasina also attended a conference of the Bangladeshi ambassadors and high commissioners in the European countries in London on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boris Johnson's magniloquent tongue reaps political gold, linguists say
- Christopher Kraft, NASA’s face and voice of mission control, dies at 95
- Robert Morgenthau, longtime Manhattan district attorney, dies at 99
- Revered author Humayun Ahmed remembered on 7th death anniversary
- Upon release, Epstein sought to mend image among the powerful
- Jeffrey Epstein taught at Dalton. His behaviour was noticed
- Discovery of nude photos in Epstein’s mansion deepens questions about 2008 deal
- ‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened at Durban film festival
- Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire long accused of molesting minors, is charged
- Rustic sculpture of Melania Trump unveiled near Slovenian hometown
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor
- India says Modi never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir
- French submarine that vanished in 1968 is found in the Mediterranean