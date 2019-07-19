Home > People

Revered author Humayun Ahmed remembered on 7th death anniversary

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 04:28 PM BdST

The seventh death anniversary of pre-eminent writer Humayun Ahmed has been observed on Friday through various programmes at Nuhash Palli, the author's estate in Gazipur’s Pirujali village.

Humayun’s younger brother Ahsan Habib and his wife Afroza Amin, sisters Sufia Haider, Roksana Ahmed, father-in-law Mohammed Ali and other members of his extended family paid homage by placing wreaths on his grave.

The staff of Nuhash Palli also paid their respects to the deceased writer before joining in prayers for Humayun.

The famed prose writer, who had been suffering from cancer, died on Jul 19, 2012 during treatment at a US hospital.

The writer’s wife Meher Afroz Shaon and sons ‘Nishan’ and ‘Ninid’ were unable to attend the remembrance programme as they are currently abroad.

Shaon will attend a programme commemorating Humayun Ahmed in New York, said her father Mohammed Ali.

“Most -- if not all -- of Humayun Ahmed’s dreams have been fulfilled. Some of them, including that of establishing a cancer hospital, are in the process of being implemented,” said Humayun’s younger brother and cartoonist Ahsan Habib.

“His family plans to build a museum on Humayun Ahmed. An archive on his works has already been created. It will help those who are conducting research on Humayun,” he said.

He also urged publishers to publish his works flawlessly.

Aleast 60 men and women travelled to Nuhash Palli to pay tribute to the writer from Dhaka, Faridpur, Narshingdi and Gazipur on buses operated by ‘Himu Paribahan’, said its president Md Aslam Hossain.

The men wore yellow panjabi in the style of ‘Himu’, the popular fictional character created by Humayun, while the women wore blue sarees.

The ‘Himus’ throughout the country remembered their favourite author through different programmes in 40 districts. The programmes included planting of trees, film screenings and book fairs etc. Libraries have already been established in 10 districts.

“Humayun left us on this day in 2012. He is not among us but remains in the hearts of millions readers,” said the writer’s father in law Mohammed Ali.

File Photo
