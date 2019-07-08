Home > People

‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened at Durban film festival

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 01:41 AM BdST

The 70-minute film that depicts the very first family of Bangladesh and a riveting story of a daughter out of a tragic backdrop is going to be screened at the Durban International Film Festival this month.
Related Stories

According to the organisers, ‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ will be screened twice in the festival – first on July 20 at 2:30pm at the 'Gateway 12' and then on July 24 at 4:00pm at the Venue 'Musgrave 1'.

The festival presented by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts will be held from July 18 to 28.

Directed by Piplu Khan, the docudrama is based on the life of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Starring Hasina in the title role, with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana also playing, the film covers the assassination of her father, Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with most of her family, in 1975.

The film is an ambitious attempt to analyse and document the persona of an iconic political figure and the struggles she had to endure.

The prime minister and her sister were abroad on that fateful night of Aug 15, 1975.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the Durban film festival, the organisers will celebrate a 40-year history of film and filmmaking, and of the industry that surrounds film.

“It is a history that has cognately navigated and challenged our own South African history – a history beset by a politics of racism and exclusion, of censorship, and of the silencing of critical voices,” said Lliane Loots, Acting Director, of the Centre for Creative Arts University of KwaZulu-Natal College of Humanities, School of the Arts.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
Mashrafe takes blame for misfiring Tigers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - New Zealand Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters
Formidable India in NZ's path
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a single WC

More stories

‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ goes to Durban festival

Jeffrey Epstein in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla, in 2008. The New York Times

Billionaire Epstein held in NY

Life-size wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. Reuters

Rustic Melania sculpture unveiled

The funeral for Luis Alvarez, a former New York detective who became a champion of the emergency workers who had responded to the Sep 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, outside the Immaculate Conception Church in New York, Jul 3, 2019. Alvarez died just weeks after he gave an emotional plea to lawmakers at a Congressional hearing on replenishing the Sep 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The New York Times

9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez dies

FILE PHOTO: Marshae Jones, indicted on manslaughter charges involving the shooting death of her unborn child, is shown in this booking photo in Birmingham, Alabama, US, provided Jun 27, 2019. Jefferson County Jail/Handout via REUTERS

Manslaughter charge dropped against Alabama woman

FILE PHOTO: Aides help former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos walk, as she arrives at an anti-corruption court Sandiganbayan, to attend a court hearing in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in Philippines Nov 16, 2018. REUTERS

Hundreds fell sick at Marcos’ 90th Birthday bash

Activists with Gays Against Guns take the stage at the Stonewall 50 rally in Manhattan, on Friday, June 28, 2019. The rally at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village commemorates a seminal moment in the gay rights movement 50 years ago: a police raid and the LGBTQ community fighting back. The New York Times

50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising

Chader Kona wants Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's help to get a government job.

Woman with disabilities demonstrates for govt job

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.