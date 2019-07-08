‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened at Durban film festival
The 70-minute film that depicts the very first family of Bangladesh and a riveting story of a daughter out of a tragic backdrop is going to be screened at the Durban International Film Festival this month.
According to the organisers, ‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ will be screened twice in the festival – first on July 20 at 2:30pm at the 'Gateway 12' and then on July 24 at 4:00pm at the Venue 'Musgrave 1'.
The festival presented by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts will be held from July 18 to 28.
Directed by Piplu Khan, the docudrama is based on the life of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
The film is an ambitious attempt to analyse and document the persona of an iconic political figure and the struggles she had to endure.
The prime minister and her sister were abroad on that fateful night of Aug 15, 1975.
Marking the 40th anniversary of the Durban film festival, the organisers will celebrate a 40-year history of film and filmmaking, and of the industry that surrounds film.
“It is a history that has cognately navigated and challenged our own South African history – a history beset by a politics of racism and exclusion, of censorship, and of the silencing of critical voices,” said Lliane Loots, Acting Director, of the Centre for Creative Arts University of KwaZulu-Natal College of Humanities, School of the Arts.
