Rustic sculpture of Melania Trump unveiled near Slovenian hometown
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2019 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 01:20 AM BdST
A life-size rough wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her hometown of Sevnica in southeastern Slovenia on Friday.
Commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey and carved with a chainsaw by local folk artist Ales Zupevc, the statue serves as a - perhaps wry - accompaniment to Downey's exhibition in the capital Ljubljana exploring Melania's roots in the small Alpine country.
The blocky, rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a living linden tree - whose base forms a tall plinth - in a field beside the Sava River in the village of Rozno, eight km (five miles) from Sevnica.
There is no attempt at an accurate likeness, to the point where the gallery in Ljubljana appears uncertain how seriously to take the statue.
Life-size wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. Reuters
Although the statue's face is rough-hewn and unrecognisable, the figure is shown clothed in the pale blue wraparound coat that Melania wore at Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.
Downey said he wanted to "have a dialogue with my country's political situation" and highlight Melania Trump's status as an immigrant married to a president sworn to reduce immigration.
The sculptor, known as Maxi, was born in the same hospital as Melania Trump, in the same month, and now mostly works as a pipe-layer.
"Let's face it," he says in a short film being shown as part of the exhibition, "she owns half of America while I have nothing."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rustic sculpture of Melania Trump unveiled near Slovenian hometown
- Luis Alvarez, a hero to fellow 9/11 responders, is laid to rest
- Manslaughter charge dropped against Alabama woman who was shot while pregnant
- Unhappy returns: Imelda Marcos' 90th birthday bash ruined as 261 hospitalised
- 50 years after the Stonewall uprising, a celebration blends pride and resistance
- Woman with walking disabilities continues demonstration for government job for third day
- Angela Merkel is seen shaking again, but spokesman insists she’s fine
- Refurbishing Prince Harry and wife Meghan's home cost 2.4m pounds
- Former Dhaka University English Department Professor Husniara Huq dies
- Xi and Putin: At helm of China-Russia relations
Most Read
- Police say Wari child was raped before murder
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat to Pakistan as Shaheen takes 6 wickets
- Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban
- Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
- Trump says immigration raids coming 'fairly soon'
- Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case
- Ershad shows signs of improvement, says brother