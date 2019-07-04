Manslaughter charge dropped against Alabama woman who was shot while pregnant
Farah Stockman, The New York Times
Published: 04 Jul 2019 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 10:43 AM BdST
Prosecutors in Alabama said Wednesday that they were dropping a manslaughter charge against a woman over the death of the fetus she was carrying when she was shot in the belly, in a case that stirred national outrage.
The woman, Marshae Jones, was accused of beating up a co-worker who ultimately drew a gun and fired it, wounding Jones in the stomach and killing her 5-month-old fetus. A grand jury in Jefferson County, convened by District Attorney Lynneice Washington, dismissed charges against the co-worker, saying she had acted in self-defense. But it indicted Jones for “initiating a fight knowing she was five months pregnant.”
Under Alabama law, a fetus is considered to have the same rights as a child who has already been born. The grand jury sought to hold someone accountable for its death and Jones was arrested last week. The charges against her quickly drew national attention.
On Wednesday, Washington, who had signed the indictment, said in a brief news conference that she had weighed the evidence and decided to dismiss the case.
“I have determined that it is not in the best interest of justice to pursue prosecution of Ms. Jones on the manslaughter charge for which she was indicted by the grand jury,” she told reporters. “No further legal action will be taken against Ms. Jones in this matter.”
The decision, a reversal, came after her office was flooded with angry calls and messages about the injustice of arresting a woman who was shot, while allowing the person who fired the weapon to walk free.
Jones’ arrest came just weeks after Alabama lawmakers passed a law effectively banning abortion at any stage of pregnancy, even in cases of rape and incest. The state has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country.
Washington, the first black female district attorney in Alabama’s history, appeared surprised and stung by the vehemence of the criticism.
“There was a barrage of insults — desecration of my integrity, my character, my name,” told Al.com over the weekend. “I am a black woman in black skin. So, don’t tell me how I don’t appreciate the sensitivity of a woman and the rights of women.”
© 2019 New York Times News Service
